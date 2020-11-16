Olga Kelly of Tolland passed away Friday, Nov. 13.



Olga was a good mother, wife, and sister to her family. She will be greatly missed and remembered for her bright smile and up beat personality. She was a retired hair stylist. A member of UCC Church of Tolland, she supported many charities and never stopped giving. She valued her family very much.



Olga was predeceased by her husband John A. Kelly. She leaves her son, Jeff; nephews, Brendon and Ryan; she is predeceased by parents Rose and Jack Kovelevich; brother Harry; five sisters, Helen, Millie, Esther, Jenny, and Bernise.



There will be no calling hours, Burial will be private.



Donations can be made to UCC.



Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store