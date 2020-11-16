1/
Olga Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olga Kelly of Tolland passed away Friday, Nov. 13.

Olga was a good mother, wife, and sister to her family. She will be greatly missed and remembered for her bright smile and up beat personality. She was a retired hair stylist. A member of UCC Church of Tolland, she supported many charities and never stopped giving. She valued her family very much.

Olga was predeceased by her husband John A. Kelly. She leaves her son, Jeff; nephews, Brendon and Ryan; she is predeceased by parents Rose and Jack Kovelevich; brother Harry; five sisters, Helen, Millie, Esther, Jenny, and Bernise.

There will be no calling hours, Burial will be private.

Donations can be made to UCC.

Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved