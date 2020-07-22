Pauline D. Beaupre, 83, the beloved wife of 62 years to Donald S. Beaupre died on Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.Pauline was born in Biddeford, Maine, the daughter of Paul and Armande (Bisaillon) Daigle, and was a longtime Manchester resident. She had an over 40-year career in the insurance industry including time with The Traveler's and The Hartford insurance companies. She was a member of the Insurance Women's Club and the Toastmasters Club. Pauline was an avid UConn women's basketball fan.She is survived by her children, Debra Beaupre, Sandi Beaupre, Donald Beaupre all of Manchester, and Teri Beaupre of New Mexico; her grandchildren, Chris, Danni, and CJ Kelehan; her brother, Ronald Daigle, sister-in-law Lorraine Daigle; and several nieces and nephews. Pauline was also predeceased by her brothers, Leopaul and Armand Daigle; and her sister-in-law, Rita Daigle.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption, 29 Adams St., South, Manchester, followed by burial in Hillstown Road Cemetery, Manchester.Those wishing may make memorial donations to Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale New Haven at St. Francis Hospital, 94 Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06105.For online condolences please visit