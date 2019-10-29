Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pelagia "Pella" Winiarska. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pelagia "Pella" Winiarska, 100, of Suffield, beloved wife of the late Wladyslaw Winiarski, departed on her journey home with her son by her side on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.



She was born Sept. 6, 1919, in Grzybowo, Poland, daughter of the late Leon and Anastazja (Dziminska) Renk. She came to the United States 30 years ago to be closer to her son in Suffield.



Pella is survived by a daughter, Alicia Illukiewicz and her husband Kazimierz, of Krakow, Poland; a son, Chester Winiarski and his wife, Denise, of Suffield; four grandchildren, Ryan Winiarski and his friend, Meredith Lanoue, Dawn Ruell and her husband, Brian, of Suffield, Steven Winiarski and his wife, Amber, of Bossier City, Louisiana, Micha Illukiewicz and his wife, Chrissy, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; great-grandchildren, Colby, Parker, and Tate Winiarski and Brendan Ruell.



The family wishes to thank sincerely the Suffield House for the many years of care, where she was treated with respect and dignity.



Her family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Ave., Bloomfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Bloomfield. Entombment will be in Mount St. Benedict Mausoleum, Bloomfield.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Suffield Mini-Bus Reserve Fund, 145 Bridge Road, Suffield, CT 06078.



Nicholson and Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements.







