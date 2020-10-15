Richard N. Barrett Jr., 92, of South Windsor, passed on peacefully Oct. 10, 2020.Dick was born in Hartford, to the late Richard Sr. and Esther Hildred (Johnson) Barrett. He was raised in Hartford and Windsor and proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Randolph from 1945 to 1947. He returned to Connecticut and married Margie and they lived on Lake Basile in Granby before settling with their young family in South Windsor in 1961. Dick loved working in the Research Department at the Fuller Brush Company for his entire career. He sang barbershop harmony with the Hartford Chapter for many years and had fun memories of singing with the chorus in the old Bill Savitt's Jewelry store commercials in the 1960s and 1970s. His beautiful tenor voice was a mainstay in the Barrett household and at every family gathering. He enjoyed playing the cherished ukulele that his mom, "Mammer" brought back to him from Hawaii. Dick was gifted with endless talents. He had the ability to invent or repair absolutely anything. Following his retirement from Fuller, he lovingly helped Rick in his electrical business and Lori in her flower shop. He sailed the Caribbean and deepsea fished with Rick and his friends many times. He was all hands on deck for Lori and Jimmy building "Willingstone." From blue stone floors to water gardens… rose-filled trellises to an indoor waterfall, he'd just smile and say, "no problem." Dick spent summers at the family cottage on the Niantic River digging clams, steamers, and scallops with his brother-in-law Joe for their large family dinners on the porch.He will be forever "loved like crazy" by his daughter, Lori-Jo and son-in-law, Jimmy Butler, of Niantic. He also leaves his dear son, Captain Rick Barrett and Mary Ann Meserati of Westhampton, Long Island. He leaves his beautiful sister, Faye Barrett Slater, and her family of the Farmington area. Dick leaves much-loved relatives, many nieces, nephews, very dear old friends, his kind neighbors, and favorite mailman, Pat on Norton Lane. A special thanks to sweet Vina, Daddy's all tucked in now. Dick lost his love, Marge Barrett, in 2018. He also lost his sister, Doris, and brother Ronnie earlier.The heavens will surely sing, "Show Me the Way to Go Home."Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Bon voyage will be private by the Beautiful Sea.For online condolences, please visit