Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 Funeral service 12:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 Obituary

Roberta "Bobbi" Lucille (Peck) Berglund, 78, of Ellington, beloved wife of 56 years to Barry D. Berglund, passed away suddenly Sunday, July 14, 2019.



Born in Syracuse, New York, the daughter of the late R. McNeil and Carolyn (Fuller) Peck, she grew up in Liverpool, New York. Bobbi lived in Hawaii and Texas (where Barry was stationed in the service) and New York before moving to Ellington 45 years ago. She was a graduate of SUNY Oneonta College, Class of 1962. Bobbi taught home economics while she was in Hawaii. She was employed at the Rockville Public Library in the children's department for 15 years before her retirement in 2004.



From the birth of her first child to the college graduation of her youngest child, Bobbi was a prolific domestic engineer, maintaining her home inside and out, especially her meticulously kept flower gardens in the front yard. Her daughter Jennifer best summarized her mother on her Facebook page as "She touched many lives as a softball coach, Girl Scout leader, and neighborhood babysitter." She kept in touch with her love of reading and children by working at the Rockville Public Library. She spent many years rooting for her beloved Yankees, the Connecticut Sun, and UConn basketball teams. She also enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles, trips to the casino, her gardens, and traveling the great USA.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Cheryl Berglund Krieg and her husband, Daniel, of St. Marys, Pennsylvania, Scott Timothy Berglund of Ellington, Kimberly Berglund Doty and her husband, Robert, of Vernon, and Jennifer Berglund Bourne and her husband, Christopher, of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren, Shannon, Rebecca, and Rachel Krieg, and Justin and Jason Doty; three sisters, Marylyn Peck Jenkins and her husband, Dr. Harold "Mic" Jenkins, of Baldwinsville, New York, Reverend Elaine Peck Africa and her husband, Murray, of Mount Union, Pennsylvania, and Phyllis Peck Sarsfield and her husband, Kevin, of Averill Park, New York, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Her family will receive friends for calling hours Saturday, July 20, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon.



Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Sunday, July 21, at noon. Burial will be private and at the convenience of her family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bobbi's memory made be made to the Rockville High School RAM Marching Band Booster Club, 70 Loveland Hill Road, Vernon, CT 06066, or you may donate a potted perennial to be planted in the family's flower gardens.



For online condolences and guest book, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







