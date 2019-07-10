Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Kathleen (Lincoln) Butler. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





A loved grandmother to 10 grandkids and four great-grandkids, and a mother to five, Ruth married Herbert Daniel Butler in September 1956, her best friend from youth and known since high school. She graduated high school in 1954. They were married for 63 years. Their oldest to youngest children are Daniel A. Butler, Thomas E. Butler, James H. Butler, Susan J. (Butler) Lee, and Richard M. Butler.



Ruth also leaves behind her caring sister, Dorth (Lincoln) Moriarty, who is married to William Moriarty; and caring brother, Herbert Lincoln, who is married to Nancy (DanSorth) Lincoln.



Ruth was born in Springfield, March 28, 1936. Her parents were Herbert and Rosa (Mckillop) Lincoln. She was raised in Hazardville. Ruth worked many jobs. Travelers Insurance Co. was the last before retirement. Ruth's passions were playing the piano and organ, which she started at a young age, and later in life played organ with Falcetti's. Her favorite pets were kitties-cats.



At this time, many thanks go out to the staff at Parkway and to the Suffield House. She spent time in both and was taken care of in her last years, special thanks go out to the Suffield House, where she lived over 10 years in their warm and compassionate care. Thanks also go out to Hartford Hospital ICU and the hospice staff.



All staffs cared and made her comfortable in her hours to come by providing 24-hour love and care for her and her needs.



"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love [Humanism], who have been called according to [time and by God's] purpose {Romans 8:28}…[God] will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death' or mourning or crying or pain, for [they] passed away [joined the heavens.] {Revelation 21:4}…Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted [by the heavens and by love ones and by our brothers and sisters. Thru the holy spirits.] {Matthew 5:4}" - Minister R.B. Lee



Her family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, July 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield, followed by a memorial service with Pastor Barry Andrusik officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Memorial donations may be made to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058.



To leave an online condolence message or more info visit



www.brownememorialchapels.com



