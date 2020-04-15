Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Louise Garfield Hartwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Louise Garfield Hartwell, 86, of Suffield, and formerly of Sudbury, Massachusetts, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.



Beloved wife of Paul Hartwell Jr. of Suffield; loving mother of Stephen Paul Hartwell and partner, Sherly Hunter, of Easthampton, Massachusetts, and Deborah Hartwell Nilson and her late husband, Douglas Nilson of West Suffield; and cherished grandmother of Emily Nilson of Boulder, Colorado; treasured sister of Dorothy Garfield Blakely of West Suffield who also passed away on the same day; and many nieces and nephews.



Born in Framingham, Massachusetts, on March 21, 1934, daughter of the late Elmond Garfield and Grace (Miller) Garfield, and predeceased by sister, Grace Garfield Forsberg; brother, Elmond Garfield Jr.; and brother, Frank Garfield. Ruth and Paul Hartwell were married in Sudbury on July 6, 1952, and resided in Suffield, since the early 1970s. Ruth was a member of First Church of Christ, Congregational, Suffield.



Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Old Town Cemetery, Sudbury.



Donations may be made to Suffield Volunteer Ambulance Association, 205 Bridge St., Suffield, CT 06078.



