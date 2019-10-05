Sharon B. Skowron

Sharon B. Skowron, 74, of East Windsor, beloved wife of the late Richard Skowron, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.

Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on Jan. 13, 1945, she was the daughter of the late William and Sophie Borkowski. Sharon and Richard enjoyed many events as they were members of the Melha Shriners. They contributed to the cause of helping others. She will be very missed by all who knew her and remembered as a smart, beautiful, and strong woman.

She is survived by her brother, Stephen Borkowski, and his wife, Amy; her sister-in-law, Debra Carr; and close family friends, Kim and John Delisa.

Service will be held privately.

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels is assisting the family.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019
