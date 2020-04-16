Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Raposo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Steven Raposo mourns his unexpected passing on Saturday, April 11, 2020.



Steve was born on May 6, 1974. He was raised in Newington and lived most of his adult life in Manchester with his family. There was no "halfway" for Steve and he worked, played, and loved to the fullest. He found his calling with the CT Department of Correction and worked for 14 years at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institute in Suffield. Despite his gruff exterior, his infectious personality and sense of humor could take over a room, and he had a heart of gold that shone through all he did. For those fortunate enough to be part of his circle, there is nothing that Steve wouldn't do. He never missed an opportunity to get together with his friends, whom he loved dearly. He was an avid sports fan and could argue for days about why the Yankees were the best team in baseball...ever... and what the NY Giants were doing wrong that was keeping them from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy any given year. He also loved to travel and spend time at the beach playing cornhole in the sunshine with "his people." Most of all, though, Steve enjoyed time with his family. He cherished going hiking and playing basketball with Alex, and spent countless hours challenging Nick at Madden. Those moments meant the most to him and brought him the greatest joy.



Steve leaves Shelby, his wife of 15 years, and their sons, Nick and Alex. He is also survived by his mother and stepfather, Marcelina and Antonio Novo; his stepmother, Muriel Raposo; his brother and sister-in-law, Carlos and Tori Novo; his brother, Jason, and fiancée Jasmine; sister, Ashley, and brother-in-law, Jay Masi; and his brother, Josh Novo, and his partner, Nathan; and his in-laws, Stanley, Mary, and Edward Ostrinsky. Steve had a special place in his heart for his many nephews as well as his niece and goddaughter, Ava. The memory of their Tio will live on in their stories for years to come and will keep Steve's spirit with us all. Steve was predeceased by his father, Gil, in 2015, and his avó, Maria Furtado, in 2019.



The family is heartbroken and appreciates all of the support they have received in this time of social distancing. A gathering will be held at a future date so that all those whose lives were touched by Steve can celebrate his time with us.



Memorial donations may be sent to The Raposo Family, P.O. Box 641, Manchester, CT 06045.







