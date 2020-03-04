Thomas E. "Tom" Woods, 81, a lifelong resident of Manchester, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.



Tom was born on Dec. 31, 1938, in Manchester, beloved son of the late Thomas J. and Florence (Glenney) Woods. He was a graduate of Manchester High School, class of 1963 and earned a bachelor degree from the University of Connecticut in 1960. Tom loved all things sports and was an outstanding athlete. Throughout his life he spent countless hours on the golf course, basketball court, and in the water. Tom was a loyal fan of UConn sports and the Boston Red Sox. He was a camp counselor and served on the board of directors at Camp Berea for many years. In addition, Tom was a longtime member and elder at Prospect Bible Chapel in Hartford.



He is survived by his brother Donald R. Woods and his wife, Jeanie of Manchester; two nephews, Brian Woods and his wife, Courtney and Jeffrey Woods and his wife, Stefanie and their families; his niece Emily Woods; several cousins and extended family members. In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his brother Kenneth E. Woods and his great-nephew Owen G. Woods.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Prospect Bible Chapel, 576 Prospect Ave, Hartford, followed by a luncheon.



Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Berea, 68 Berea Rd, Hebron, NH 03241.



