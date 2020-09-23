Timothy S. Simons, 60, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.He was born in Stafford Springs, son of the late Carl and Anna (Cheman) Simons. Tim worked as a carpenter for many years, and was a nature enthusiast. He is survived by his daughter, Anna Simons and her partner, Zac Couture; son, Levi Smith, and his wife, Whitney; two granddaughters, Anya and Gema Couture; brother, Terry Simons, and his wife, Tina; sister-in-law, Brenda Simons; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Wayne and Thomas Simons; and his girlfriend, Nadyne Greenfield.A calling hour will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, from noon to 1 p.m., with a funeral service to take place at 1 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in Stafford Springs Cemetery, Stafford Springs.Memorial donations may be made to Norcross Wildlife Foundation, 30 Peck Road., Monson, MA 01081, or to Stafford Ambulance Association, 27 Willington Ave., Stafford Springs, CT 06076.For online condolences or directions, please visit