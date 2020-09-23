1/1
Timothy S. Simons
Timothy S. Simons, 60, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

He was born in Stafford Springs, son of the late Carl and Anna (Cheman) Simons. Tim worked as a carpenter for many years, and was a nature enthusiast. He is survived by his daughter, Anna Simons and her partner, Zac Couture; son, Levi Smith, and his wife, Whitney; two granddaughters, Anya and Gema Couture; brother, Terry Simons, and his wife, Tina; sister-in-law, Brenda Simons; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Wayne and Thomas Simons; and his girlfriend, Nadyne Greenfield.

A calling hour will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, from noon to 1 p.m., with a funeral service to take place at 1 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in Stafford Springs Cemetery, Stafford Springs.

Memorial donations may be made to Norcross Wildlife Foundation, 30 Peck Road., Monson, MA 01081, or to Stafford Ambulance Association, 27 Willington Ave., Stafford Springs, CT 06076.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
SEP
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
