Wilbur John Schneider, 90, of Rittman, Ohio, and formerly of Ellington, beloved husband of the late Marjorie (Honegger) Schneider, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Rittman, Ohio.



He was born in Ellington, the son of the late John and Emily (Gerber) Schneider and moved to Rittman, Ohio in 2009. He was the owner of Schneider Builders Inc., Schneider's Greenhouse, and Willie's Tour Service. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church for most of his life. Wilbur was known to all for his steadfast faith, his unselfish devotion to his loving wife, and for the love he showed to his family and friends.



Wilbur is survived by his eight children; Laurie Schneider of Stuart, Florida, Julie Helenski and her husband, Fred, of Palm City, Florida, Kay Lanz and her husband, John, of New Holland, Pennsylvania, Robert Schneider and his wife, Donna, of South Windsor, Sue-Ellen Maibach and her husband, Ken, of Marshallville, Ohio, Timothy Schneider and his wife, Dana, David Schneider and his wife, Kim, and Bonnie Bahler and her husband, Ron, all of Ellington; 33 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his sister, Lavina Ballasy of Ellington; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Norman; his sisters, Marjorie Schneider and Helen Luginbuhl; son-in-law Greg Gasser; and grandsons Aaron Schneider and Ted Sweeney.



His family would like to express a special heartfelt thank you to the Apostolic Christian Home of Rittman, Ohio, and hospice for the wonderful love and care that he received.



His family will receive friends for calling hours on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church, 34 Middle Butcher Road, Ellington. Funeral services will be held at the church on Friday, Nov. 1, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home, 10680 Steiner Road, Rittman, OH 44270.



Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit



