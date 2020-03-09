Guest Book View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral 3:00 PM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William Bryan Flagg, 70, of Enfield and formerly Somers, left this earth on Feb. 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.



He is survived by his three children, Christina Pieper (Flagg) and her husband, Carl Pieper, of Enfield, Katharine Barnaby (Flagg) and her husband, Lenny Barnaby, of Enfield, William Flagg Jr. and his wife, Julianna Flagg (Samson), of West Hartford; six grandchildren, Michael Pieper, Kristopher Pieper, Lucia Micelotta, Aaliyah Barnaby, Grayson Barnaby, Lina Flagg; and many other relatives and friends. Bill was formerly married to Marihonor Flagg (Scott) of Enfield, (formerly Somers) and remained close friends. Bill was also predeceased by his former wife, Diana Flagg (Reeves).



Bill was born in Boston, and grew up in both Bristol, in his early years, and moved to Enfield at 18 with only a 9th-grade education. Bill met three lifelong friends while working at Dexter's (Bill Norris, Herb Davidson, and Dennis Jubrey). Bill excelled as far as he could go at Dexter's without a high school diploma, so he went on to earn his GED at Fermi. Soon after, with the encouragement of his best friend, Roman Fedo, Bill enrolled in Real Estate School with Roman to utilize their salesman skills and started their careers selling houses. Bill received his Real Estate License in 1972, followed by his broker's license where he then went on to build and own his real estate company, Flagg Associates. Bill remained in the business for 45 years. Bill was among the most honest and due-diligent brokers in the field and was considered the go-to guy for anything real estate. His children viewed him as a celebrity and he was stopped everywhere he went. Bill was fun, compassionate, witty, had an amazing sense of humor, and always liked to make people laugh. He was patriotic, had a love for history, law, golf, the Red Sox, and the New England Patriots. He loved fishing, nature, and flowers (especially his famous hydrangeas that he grew himself). He loved the beach and being at Watch Hill, music of all sorts (especially Elvis), singing, and playing the piano, which he taught himself with no formal training. But Bill's biggest love was for his family, children, and grandchildren. He never missed any school, sports, or milestones in his kids' lives, taught them how to fish and swim, and live life with honesty and integrity. Some of his favorite quotes were, "Do it right the first time," "Measure twice and only cut once," and, "Don't sweat the small stuff." Above all that, the meaning of kindness and empathy was instilled in his kids. All that being said, one thing he couldn't teach was how to live without him.



The funeral will be Saturday, March 14, at 3 p.m., at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield. Calling hours will precede the service on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.







