William "Bill" G. Dlugos, age 98, passed away on Nov. 29, 2020.He was born on June 8, 1922, in Southington, to Joseph and Anna Dlugos. On Sept. 11, 1948, he married the "Love of his life" Mary Lavin of Wethersfield. They enjoyed 55 years together before she died in 2004. Professionally he held the position as Chief X-ray Technician at St. Francis and Manchester Hospitals followed by many years of employment with GAF as an X-ray sales representative covering medical and industrial facilities in three states. He served on many committees associated with his profession. Bill was an active member of his parish, St. Joseph Church of Rockville, for 63 years. His favorite ministry was serving as Eucharistic Minister, visiting the sick in the hospital and at their homes. He also served regularly as Lector for church services. He was a member of the board of directors of Immaculata Retreat House during the 1970s and 80s. He and his wife helped 50 couples with PreCana training for engaged couples by their own 50th Wedding Anniversary.In addition to his wife, Bill was preceded in death by brothers Joseph and Jerome. He is survived by three children and their spouses, Paulette and Richard Lemiuex of Winder, Georgia; Gregory and Patrice Dlugos of Montclair, New Jersey, Kathleen and Ron Elliott of Coventry; eight grandchildren, Jeff, Kevin, Leslie (Williams), and Johanna Lemieux, Brian and David Elliott, Sean and Katherine Dlugos; 10 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Devin and Brady Lemieux, Alexandra and Quinlyn Elliott, Malia and Mylie Elliott, Leo, Evann and Arden Lemieux. Also surviving are five siblings, Ruth Totora and Dorothy Babon of Southington, Ann Marie Chalmers of West Hartford, Rita Bassett of Norwich, and Robert Dlugos of Meriden.Many thanks to the staff at the Residence at South Windsor who took very good care of his daily needs for four years.Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Church, 33 West St., Rockville. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Rockville. Please abide by CDC and State recommendations, masks and social distancing will be mandatory.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Joseph Church, Rockville, CT.