Joanne Hawkinson 1936—2020
Joanne J. Hawkinson, age 83 of Shullsburg, WI passed away July 26, 2020, at her home in Shullsburg. She was born December 28, 1936, in Gratiot, WI the daughter of Clifford and Viola (Ostby) Hawkinson. Joanne grew up in Gratiot where she graduated from Gratiot High School in 1954. After her graduation, Joanne moved to Freeport, IL where she received her diploma as a Registered Nurse from Deaconess Hospital in Freeport. After receiving her diploma, she moved to Whittier, CA where she practiced as a nurse for 2 years. Joanne moved home after her experience in California and continued to work as a nurse at Deaconess Hospital/Freeport Memorial Hospital in Freeport until her retirement in 2000. In 2000, Joanne settled in Shullsburg where she resided ever since.
Joanne is survived by one sister, Carol Anderson of Batavia, IL; one brother, Stanley (Caroline) Hawkinson of Brooklyn, WI; one sister-in-law, Nellie Hawkinson of Green Bay, WI and 12 nieces and nephews: LuAnn Young of Rockford, IL, Sherri (Steve) Byrne of Shullsburg, Ginger Hawkinson, Jacquelyn Martinez and Crystal (Dennis) Boe all of Green Bay, Thomas (Lizett) Anderson of Dekalb, IL, Andrew (Gretchen) Anderson of Evanston, IL, Michael Hawkinson of Evansville, WI, Terry (Wendy) Hawkinson of Blanchardville, WI, Julie (Brent) Rasmussen of Estelline, SD, Matthew (Erin) Hawkinson of Brooklyn, WI and Joni (Josh) Bliss of Onalaska, WI. Joanne is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Gerald Hawkinson; one sister, LaVonne Sedgwick; two brothers-in-law: Fred Anderson and William Sedgwick and one niece, Klara Heather Anderson.
Joanne was a member of the Freeport Memorial Hospital Nurses Alumni. In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling across the country to various states, she especially loved visiting Alaska. She also enjoyed reading romance novels, cross word puzzles, quilting, crocheting, and cross stitching. Joanne held her family near and dear to her heart. She was devoted to the care she gave to her parents and other family members when they were sick or unable to care for themselves. The best way to describe Joanne would be caring, bright and witty.
A visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 1:00PM-1:45PM at the Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg (235 N. Judgment St., Shullsburg, WI, 53586). A celebration of life will follow the visitation at 2:00PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Gratiot Methodist Cemetery in Gratiot, WI. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com
.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Joanne's name.