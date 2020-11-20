Naomi "Noni" McCool 1922—2020
Naomi "Noni" McCool passed away on Tuesday, November 17th after a vibrant and meaningful 98 years. She was born to Walter and Anna (Mattheis) Lang on February 17th 1922. She graduated from Freeport High School in 1940 and went on to complete a 2-year business course at Brown's College of Commerce. Over the years she was a proud employee at Foster Implement and later in advertising at the Galena Gazette. She married Van Dyke McCool in Rock Grove, IL on August 15th 1947.
Noni was an extremely active member of her community in Warren, IL and enjoyed her time with the Women's Club, Historical Society, Community House Board, Village Board, Fair Board and St. Paul's Lutheran Church, just to name a few. For 20 years, she took great pride in opening her home to others as "Noni's Bed & Breakfast."
She was a seamstress for years, loved sports, especially watching her family and grandchildren throughout the years. She was such a proud and active grandmother – always present at countless games, musicals/performances and loved spending time cooking, hiking and playing royal rummy with her grandchildren. She was a wonderful person who was loved by so many and showed her strength and perseverance time and time again.
She is survived by her son, John (Anne) McCool of Warren; daughter-in-law Mary McCool of Glenview; five grandchildren, Molly (Dave) Jones, Katie (Ryan) Nichols, Betsy Wallace, Ryan McCool, Meghan (Alec) Gatziolis; 6 great grandchildren; and one sister-in-law Nancy Tilkemeier.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dyke, beloved sons Tom and James and brother-in-law Robert Tilkemeier.
A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com