Beverly Mutter (1936 - 2020)
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home - Union Grove
620 15th Avenue (Hwy 11)
Union Grove, WI
53182
(262)-878-2500
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
23211 Church Road
Kansasville, WI
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
23211 Church Road
Kansasville, WI
Beverly Mutter

August 11, 1936 - February 12, 2020

UNION GROVE - Beverly Mutter (nee West), age 83, passed away February 12, 2020. She was born August 11, 1936 in Oregon, WI to Harvey and Margaret (Schneider) West. She graduated from Rochester Agriculture School. Beverly married James Mutter on March 19, 1954 and together they raised five children.

Beverly is survived by her husband, James; children, Thomas Mutter, Cathy (James) Huspen, Corinne (Ken) Anderson, Carol (Bruce) Peterson, and Timothy (Deb) Mutter; grandchildren, Dan (Abby) Peterson, Mark (Kayla) Peterson, Bobbie Sue Mutter, Christin (Ivan) Hernandez, Kimberly (Tim) Andy, Jimmy Huspin, James Mutter, and Alicia Waupoose; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 9 am – 11 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 23211 Church Road, Kansasville, WI 53139. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 am.

Condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com

Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 16, 2020
