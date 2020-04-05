Carol A. Merten

1935 - 2020

Carol A. Merten, 84, of Burlington, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Oak Park Place.

Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on July 27, 1935. Carol was the daughter of Charles and Velma "Bernice" (nee Brown) Neu. Her early life was spent in Kenosha, where she graduated from St. George Grade School, Bradford High School, Racine and Kenosha County Teacher's College, Carthage College, and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She taught at Silver Lake Middle School for over 30 years.

On July 28, 1956 at St. George's Catholic Church in Kenosha, she was united in marriage to Roger Merten. Following marriage, they lived on their farm in Burlington. Roger preceded her in death on March 17, 2012. She was a 20 year member of the Women's Health Initiative, member of St. Mary Catholic Church and a 4-H leader for the Racine County 4-H Explorers.

Carol was also a member of the Homemakers neighborhood group, and bought one of the first microwave ovens in the neighborhood. She loved to read, sew, and was the best cook. She assisted in preparing large meals for weddings at the Veteran's Building every Saturday for years and was renowned for her German potato salad. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Carol is survived by her children, Margaret "Peggy" (Dale) Isaacson of Malone, WI, Steven Merten of Lynnwood, WA, Lawrence Merten of Burlington, WI and Patricia Merten of Texas; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Dustin) Brunn of Horicon, WI, Rebecca Wilberding of Milwaukee, WI, Paxtyn and Noah Merten of Lynnwood, WA, Thaddeus Merten, stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army and Miranda DeFranco of Union Grove, WI; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Lindsay, and Anna DeFranco, and Ethan Brunn; and sister, Linda (David) Poisl. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Oak Park Place along with Dr. Twardy for their care and compassion.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Milwaukee PBS Channels 10 and 36.

A private burial will take place at St. Killian's Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place on August 15, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, followed by food and fellowship.

