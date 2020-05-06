Cynthia Jane (DeMeulenaere) Summers
1969 - 2020
Cynthia Jane Summers(DeMeulenaere) January 23, 1969 - May 3, 2020 51, of Racine, WI passed to Heaven on angels' wings on May 3, 2020. Cynde was born January 23, 1969 in Maryville, MO and was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She is survived by John Summers, her daughters Lauren Julia of New York City, NY, Liesel Rose of Oxford, MS, her father Ed (Kate) DeMeulenaere of Wind Point, WI, her sister Conna (Tom) Tigges of Carmel, IN and her brother Chris (Ann) DeMeulenaere of Brookfield, WI. She was a beloved aunt to nine nieces and nephews. Cynde was preceded in death by her mother Rose DeMeulenaere. Cynde was a 1987 graduate of St. Catherine's High School. She completed her B.S. in Business at the University of Arizona and her M.B.A. from UW-Parkside. She held a number of professional positions with organizations such as Astra Zeneca prior to dedicating herself to her true calling of being a mother to her two daughters. Cynde had a kind and generous heart that she used in countless hours of volunteerism. She supported Fight For Air Climb in honor of her mother and set a personal best record this year, Cops N Kids, Peace Learning Circles, JPII Academy, St. Catherine's High School, American Heart Association, Paul Todd concerts benefiting the Hope and Hospitality Centers, Junior League, AFSP, Belle of the Ball, FETCH, and countless more over the years. Cynde loved traveling whether it was to Europe, a Caribbean cruise with her extended family or a quiet weekend on the lake. She was an avid tennis player, dog lover and couldn't say "no" to a board game with her family. A private memorial service will be held on Friday May 8th, 2020 at Noon CST. The family invites those that would like to participate virtually to join via Scared Heart Congregation LIVESTREAM @ sacredheartracine.com. The family is planning a celebration of Cynde's life at a later date this summer and will share details when available. The family suggests donations in Cynde's memory be made to support and continue her efforts: Peace Learning Circles Racine / Center for Compassion PO Box 1078 Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Cops 'n Kids 800 Villa St Racine, WI 53403 American Lung Association 13100 W. Lisbon Rd Suite 700 Brookfield, WI 53005 "Be who God meant you to be and you will set the world on fire" – St. Catherine of Siena." MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Published in Journal Times on May 6, 2020.
May 5, 2020
My Dear Friends, I am so saddened to hear about Cynde's passing. She had a heart of gold and was always eager to help with any community project. She did so much for SOAR during the years we were active. I have always had such regard and gratitude for her and her involvement. I will keep you all in my prayers and heart in this time of grief. My deepest condolences.
Laura Coon
Friend
Ann Miller
Friend
