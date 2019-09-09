Dorothy Emma Buffham (1927 - 2019)
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI
53405
(262)-634-3361
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mound Cemetery Chapel
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Mound Cemetery Chapel
Obituary
Dorothy Emma Buffham

August 10, 1927 - September 5, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Dorothy Emma Buffham, 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 5, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Dorothy's life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10:30 am at the Mound Cemetery Chapel. A visitation will be held at the chapel from 9:30 am until the time of service. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 9, 2019
