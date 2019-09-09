Dorothy Emma Buffham

August 10, 1927 - September 5, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Dorothy Emma Buffham, 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 5, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Dorothy's life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10:30 am at the Mound Cemetery Chapel. A visitation will be held at the chapel from 9:30 am until the time of service. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361