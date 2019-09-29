Elizabeth A. "Bette" Hughes

Elizabeth A. "Bette" Hughes, age 77 of Kenosha, left this world peacefully while holding her children's hands on September 25, 2019 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee.

She is survived by her children, Christopher S. (Liz) Sherry of Sahuarita, AZ and Kathryn (Rochelle Hermann) Sherry of Oak Creek; her grandchildren, Osten and Paulina Sherry; and her sister, Susan C. Hughes.

Bette was preceded in death by her parents, Richard J. and Marcella C. Hughes; and a daughter in infancy, Josie Sherry.

A Memorial Service honoring Bette's life will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Friday, November 1st from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service.

