Elizabeth Frieda Monroe

September 11, 1927 - April 29, 2019

RACINE - Elizabeth Frieda Monroe, 91, passed away Monday, April 29 at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

She was born in Unterschefflenz, Germany, September 11, 1927 to Karl Ludwig Kast and Marie Luise Hartman.

In 1957 she was united in marriage to Jack R. Monroe, who preceded her in death in 2003. Elizabeth was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Racine, where she volunteered her time and talents. She was a Girl Scout leader, a member of the Christian Women Altar Society and worked the many church fundraising activities. Years later she would join St. Richard's Parish where she enjoyed working at Harmony Club, maintaining the flower gardens and sharing her homemade treats for the bake sale. She always had a special place in her heart for her elderly neighbors and friends and provided them with loving care. Her greatest gift to all who knew her was her kindness and compassion.

She will be sadly missed by her children Margaret (Scott), William, Klaus and Christine; her grandchildren Ava and Jack Babler; Natalie (Andrew) Schmidt. She is further survived by her sister Agnes (Rolf) Stetter, nieces, nephews, dear cousins and lifelong friends in Germany. Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her sister Eugenie and brother William.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Richard's Church, 1503 Grand Avenue. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the Mass at 9:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Richard's Parish, St. Monica's Senior Living and The Harmony Club.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the wonderful caregivers at St. Monica's Senior Living and to the medical staff at Ascension Hospital who provided Elizabeth with care over the years.

Mom, we miss you dearly but one day we will rejoice with you in Heaven.

