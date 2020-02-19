Eugene A. Jacobson

September 3, 1930 - February 14, 2020

RACINE - Eugene Andrew Jacobson, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Racine on September 3, 1930 the son of the late Andrew and Dagmar (nee: Kvalheim) Jacobson. Eugene was employed as a Quality Control Engineer at AMC/Chrysler retiring after many years of service.

On November 5, 1955, Eugene was united in marriage to Emogene Kvigne.

Eugene was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church. He loved anything involving his family. Eugene found great enjoyment in bowling, woodworking, camping, traveling, fishing, and hunting. He loved Barbershop Music and Big Band Music along with being a computer enthusiast.

Eugene is survived by his children, Scott (Elissa) Jacobson, and Dawn Evans; seven grandchildren, Andreas, Sara, Eric, Tiara, Mariah, Michaela and Arrianna. He is further survived by four great grandchildren, Kellen, Reagan, Jaxon, Preston, and other relatives, and friends.

Eugene was preceded in death by Emogene on August 13, 2017, his son, Kurt Jacobson on February 15, 2017, and his granddaughter, Keosha Oliver on March 7, 2000.

Funeral services for Eugene will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday February 21, 2020 at 6 p.m. with Rev. Ralph "Doc" Scherer officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until service time.

Eugene will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.

