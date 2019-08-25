Frank Thomas Tylla

June 16, 1936 - August 22, 2019

RACINE – Frank T. Tylla, 83, passed away at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Racine, Frank was born on June 16, 1936, the son of the late Frank J. and Grace E. (nee: Monroe) Tylla. He graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1954. After graduation he served his country with the US Navy. On June 20, 1964 he married Barbara Ann Medlen at St. Mary's Catholic Church. He retired from Twin Disc.

In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Terry) Christensen, Debbie (Jim) Smith, Terri (Robert) Tylla-Krug, Krissy (Mike) Becker; his grandchildren, Stephanie, Marissa, Kaitlyn, Veronica, Brandon, Nathan, Aaron, Addison, Josh, Dylan, Delanie, Mia and Reese; his brothers, Jerome Tylla of Poplar Bluff, MO, Richard (Ginny Ziolkowski) of Sheboygan, Robert (Sharon) Tylla of Delores, CO; his brother-in-law, William (Nancy) Medlen of Tampa, FL; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sisters-in-law, Johnnie, Faith and Bertha Tylla.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 for a visitation from 4-6 p.m. A service honoring and celebrating his life will follow with military honors at 6:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to (262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105).Please see the funeral home's website for more information.

