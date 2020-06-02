Henrietta M. Meier
Henrietta M. Meier March 29, 1934 – May 30, 2020 RACINE – Henrietta Minnie (nee: Heckner) Meier, age 86; beloved wife of the late Carl M. Meier and dear mother of Gregory (Patricia) Meier, Linda (Jim) Liscomb and Timothy Meier; passed away peacefully in her sleep early Saturday morning, May 30, 2020. Services celebrating Henrietta's life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 7:00 pm with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Please see Wednesday's newspaper for the complete obituary. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com

Published in Journal Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
