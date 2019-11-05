Joyce M. Rohner

April 14, 1933 – November 1, 2019

RACINE – Joyce Marilyn (nee: Ziesemer) Rohner, age 86, passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Joyce was born in Racine on April 14, 1933 to the late Carl and Lydia (nee: Potterville) Ziesemer. She graduated from William Horlick High School in 1951. She raised 6 children and was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Joyce was a longtime member of First Evangelical United Methodist Church and a proud, active resident of the Lincoln Villa complex, serving as President of the Resident Council for many years.

Joyce is survived by children, Gretchen (Edward Sanders) Kraus, Diana (Taylor Anderson) Kraus-Anderson, Pamela (Bruce Darden) Kraus-Darden, Steven (Nancy Hybert) Kraus, Deborah Stone and David (Kristine) Rohner; many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, & great-great-grandson; sister, Janet Green; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Kraus; ex-husband, Robert Rohner; grandson, Graham Kraus-Sanders; and 3 of her 4 sisters.

Funeral services celebrating Joyce's life will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Guy Ladd will officiate the service at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral home at 7:00 pm. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.

