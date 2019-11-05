Joyce M. Rohner (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce M. Rohner.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joyce M. Rohner

April 14, 1933 – November 1, 2019

RACINE – Joyce Marilyn (nee: Ziesemer) Rohner, age 86, passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Joyce was born in Racine on April 14, 1933 to the late Carl and Lydia (nee: Potterville) Ziesemer. She graduated from William Horlick High School in 1951. She raised 6 children and was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Joyce was a longtime member of First Evangelical United Methodist Church and a proud, active resident of the Lincoln Villa complex, serving as President of the Resident Council for many years.

Joyce is survived by children, Gretchen (Edward Sanders) Kraus, Diana (Taylor Anderson) Kraus-Anderson, Pamela (Bruce Darden) Kraus-Darden, Steven (Nancy Hybert) Kraus, Deborah Stone and David (Kristine) Rohner; many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, & great-great-grandson; sister, Janet Green; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Kraus; ex-husband, Robert Rohner; grandson, Graham Kraus-Sanders; and 3 of her 4 sisters.

Funeral services celebrating Joyce's life will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Guy Ladd will officiate the service at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral home at 7:00 pm. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.