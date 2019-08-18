Larry J. Skogen

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear of your lose.Larry and Dave are in heaven..."
    - Betty LaPean
Service Information
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
Obituary
Larry J. Skogen

MT. PLEASANT - Larry J. Skogen, 77, passed away on August 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and children, Lisa and Brace.

A celebration of life will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time.

