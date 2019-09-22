Lisa Kristine Hannes

  • "Our thoughts and prayers. Jim, Cheryl & Kevin Holterman"
    - Cheryl Holterman
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Ave
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Ave
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Ave
Obituary
Lisa Kristine Hannes

RACINE - Lisa Kristine Hannes, 48, passed away in the University of Wisconsin Hospital- Madison, following complications from a liver transplant.

A Memorial Mass Celebrating her life will be held at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. on Saturday, September 28th at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Ronald G. Gramza officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. The family has suggested, in lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Donate Life, P.O. Box 1095 Madison, WI 53701.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 22, 2019
