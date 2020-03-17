Marguerite A. Terry(nee: Rocheleau)

July 2, 1928 - March 12, 2020

Burlington - Marguerite A. Terry, 91, formerly of Racine, passed away at Oak Park Place of Burlington, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Iron Mountain, MI, on July 2, 1928, the daughter of the late Romuald and Ernestine (nee: Fox) Rocheleau; Ernestine (nee:McKenna) Rocheleau.

After graduating from Iron Mountain High School Marge moved to Racine. On March 19, 1949, in St. John Catholic Church in Paris, WI, she was united in marriage to Wallace John "Wally" Terry who was her beloved husband for 63 years until passing on December 12, 2012. Marge's first job was working in her father's "Home Bakery" at a very young age. Her first job in Racine was at Young Radiator. Marge was a stay at home mom for many years. Later she was employed as an office specialist and switchboard operator at Transamerican Freight Lines, Continental Can Co. and J.I. Case Co.

She was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Marge was an avid card player. She played Sheepshead endlessly at the Terry family gatherings, belonged to St. Lucy's Card Club playing both Sheepshead and Bridge and played Bridge with several other clubs.

In the 1950's and '60's she sang with the Sweet Adelines Intl. She passed her life-long love for music and singing onto her children and grandchildren. Marge and Wally traveled all over the United States and Canada. In 1980 Marge traveled with one of her best friends to Europe. Marge started a spoon collection in her early 20's and collected over 1,000 spoons from all over the world. She also painted beautiful ceramic pieces for over 25 years. And we can't forget to mention that mom was a great cook and known for her wonderful desserts!

Mom had many interest, but nothing was more important than her family. She had a heart full of love and was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Each one was precious to her and she always made each child feel special. Mom and Dad attended almost everyone of their special events. We all loved them dearly!

Mom taught us all values and what was truly important in life and when we needed extra prayers said we knew we could count on Gramma to pray for us! She has blessed us with so much and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her four daughters, Michele (Paul) Schmidt, of Valders, WI, Jeanne (Neal) Pelz, of Oconomowoc, LuAnn (Pat) Conley, of Mt. Pleasant, and Rhonda (Tom) Kramer, of Waterford; grandchildren, Steig (Kristy) Schmidt, Lenka (Michael) Hougen, Arah Schmidt, Morgan (fiancé, Ashley Liapas) Pelz, Amelia (Dustin) Staffeldt, Gaya Glassen, Brianna (Keith) Johnson, Marisa Lock, Amanda Conley, Douglas "DJ" (Bridget) Schneider, Edward (Amanda) Terry II, and Levi Terry; great-grandchildren, Marann, Mallory, Cole, Keagan, Paden, Jaden, Mikenna, Ryannah, Camron, Ethan, Kolden, Darien, Piercen, Taylor, Austin, Danica, Brayden, Eden, Nova, Beniah, and Dominic; sister, Cookie (Bill) LaChance; brothers, Tom (Nancy) Rocheleau, and Bill (Sharon) Rocheleau; and brother-in-law, George (Pat) Terry. Mrs. Terry is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, and beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her sons and daughter-in-law, Lawrence Terry, Edward Terry, Barbara Terry; grandson, James Glassen; brother and sister-in-law, Edward (Virginia) Rocheleau; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary (Donald) Bushe, and Lorraine (Robert) Frazier; brothers-in-law and sisters in-law, Alice (Ray) Vandenboom, Ione (John) Robers, Marie (Bernard) Frederick, and Wilbur (Eloise) Terry.

For the safety of family and friends, a private service will be held for the family. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. The family has directed memorials to the , Music and Memory, or to a Mass in her name at St. Lucy Catholic Church.

Our family would like to thank all the wonderful and dedicated caregivers at Oak Park Place, Burlington and also a special thanks to the "angels of care" from Kindred Hospice, Milwaukee.

