Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Stephen Braun. View Sign

RACINE - On Sunday March 24th, 2019 Mark Stephen Braun, 64, unexpectedly passed away peacefully, and entered the gates of heaven. Born and raised in Racine, WI, Mark entered this life on August 28th, 1954, son of Josephine (Nee: Malanche) Mulder and Donald Braun. Bartending for most of his life, Mark loved meeting new people and forming personal connections with them. Through Mark’s career as a bartender, he graced all with his presence, personality, and quick wit. Mark bartended at the Firelight Lounge and Dan’s Rock Palace, just to name a few; and ended his career at his family’s business, the one and the only, Bailey’s Pub North. He was known for being an expert mixologist, not only in making the best Bloody Marys in town, but by giving pointers to the many who asked. After bartending, he spent many years setting up events at the Festival Hall. As he got older, he shared his charisma with everyone that he met. Mark had a special love for Racine, he loved downtown, cheering on the Brewers, and spending his weekends with his family which included shopping excursions and Sunday lunches at Stone Corral. Mark showed deep love for his family, through taking care of his mother through her final years, as well as being immensely involved in the upbringing of many generations of his family. With eight nieces and nephews, and nine great nieces and nephews, Mark was known for being a very active uncle, through caring for them, cheering them on, and showing them an abundance of love. Mark played a critical role in not only the upbringing of his nieces and nephews, but also with his siblings. Mark’s family was lucky to have such a strong character of a brother, uncle, and friend in Mark. He taught them many life lessons, specifically on how to live life to the fullest. He will forever be missed by all who loved him. To quote Mark’s favorite song, “you’re just like an angel”. Mark leaves behind his siblings David/Hubie (Renee) Braun, Michael Braun, and baby sister Billie Jo (Ross) Dahse. His many nieces and nephews Jason (Clarissa) Braun and their children Savannah and Liliana; Kyle (Becca) Thellefsen and their children Olivia and Lola; Robert Lizotte and his children Ava Jo and Owen; Michelle (Alejandro) Trevino and their child Logan; Alexandria Theres (Vinny Moran) and their children Holden and Oakley; Zoe Dahse; and Peyton Dahse. Mark is preceded in death by both of his parents, his oldest sister Linda Braun, and niece Tonya Marie Guerra. All are welcome to attend a graveside service to be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32 on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. There will be a reception to follow the service, in which we invite you to have one last round for Mark at 12 P.M. at Ron’s Sports Bar, 3422 Douglas Ave. Racine, WI 53402. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME. 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to



RACINE - On Sunday March 24th, 2019 Mark Stephen Braun, 64, unexpectedly passed away peacefully, and entered the gates of heaven. Born and raised in Racine, WI, Mark entered this life on August 28th, 1954, son of Josephine (Nee: Malanche) Mulder and Donald Braun. Bartending for most of his life, Mark loved meeting new people and forming personal connections with them. Through Mark’s career as a bartender, he graced all with his presence, personality, and quick wit. Mark bartended at the Firelight Lounge and Dan’s Rock Palace, just to name a few; and ended his career at his family’s business, the one and the only, Bailey’s Pub North. He was known for being an expert mixologist, not only in making the best Bloody Marys in town, but by giving pointers to the many who asked. After bartending, he spent many years setting up events at the Festival Hall. As he got older, he shared his charisma with everyone that he met. Mark had a special love for Racine, he loved downtown, cheering on the Brewers, and spending his weekends with his family which included shopping excursions and Sunday lunches at Stone Corral. Mark showed deep love for his family, through taking care of his mother through her final years, as well as being immensely involved in the upbringing of many generations of his family. With eight nieces and nephews, and nine great nieces and nephews, Mark was known for being a very active uncle, through caring for them, cheering them on, and showing them an abundance of love. Mark played a critical role in not only the upbringing of his nieces and nephews, but also with his siblings. Mark’s family was lucky to have such a strong character of a brother, uncle, and friend in Mark. He taught them many life lessons, specifically on how to live life to the fullest. He will forever be missed by all who loved him. To quote Mark’s favorite song, “you’re just like an angel”. Mark leaves behind his siblings David/Hubie (Renee) Braun, Michael Braun, and baby sister Billie Jo (Ross) Dahse. His many nieces and nephews Jason (Clarissa) Braun and their children Savannah and Liliana; Kyle (Becca) Thellefsen and their children Olivia and Lola; Robert Lizotte and his children Ava Jo and Owen; Michelle (Alejandro) Trevino and their child Logan; Alexandria Theres (Vinny Moran) and their children Holden and Oakley; Zoe Dahse; and Peyton Dahse. Mark is preceded in death by both of his parents, his oldest sister Linda Braun, and niece Tonya Marie Guerra. All are welcome to attend a graveside service to be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32 on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. There will be a reception to follow the service, in which we invite you to have one last round for Mark at 12 P.M. at Ron’s Sports Bar, 3422 Douglas Ave. Racine, WI 53402. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME. 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

803 Main Street

Racine , WI 53403

(262) 634-7888 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close