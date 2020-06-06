Nancy Ann (Anderson) Ruff
1947 - 2020
Nancy Ann Ruff(Nee Anderson)

August 7, 1947 – June 3, 2020

RACINE – Nancy Anne Ruff, 72, passed away in the comfort of her home with her family at her side on June 3, 2020.

A celebration of Nancy's life will begin with a visitation held at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. The ceremony will start at 11:30 A.M. with Pastor Brian Crane officiating. A service of committal will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Elevator Fund, 3700 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53405. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Please see Sunday's edition for the full obituary notice.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361



Published in Journal Times on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
10:00 AM
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
JUN
9
Service
11:30 AM
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
(262) 634-3361
