Nancy (Aksland) Jaskulske
1931 - 2020
Nancy JaskulskeNee: Aksland

October 8, 1931 - August 3, 2020

RACINE - Nancy Jaskulske, age 88, passed away Monday August 3, 2020. Nancy was born in Racine on October 8, 1931, daughter of the late Rudolph and Marie (nee: Monson) Aksland Sr.

On May 21, 1955, Nancy was united in marriage to Jerome "Jerry" Jaskulske, who preceded her in death June 2, 2007.She was employed with Wisconsin Natural Gas Company for forty years before retiring. Nancy was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. In her spare time, Nancy enjoyed knitting and testing her luck at the casinos and supported QVC.

Nancy is survived by her siblings, Rudolph (Beverly) Askland Jr, Malvin (Joann) Aksland; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband Nancy was also preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret (Robert) Braley, Elaine (George) Christensen.

Private funeral services were held with interment at West Lawn Memorial Park.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 16, 2020
My father, Otts Olson, was first cousin to Nancy. I didn't know her very well but our family would like to send our condolences. He mother Marie was always known in out family as Aunt Mian. Having lived upstairs from my grandmother, I saw Aunt Mian quite often.
Jackie Olson
Family
August 15, 2020
Nancy was a very funny and sweet lady. My sister Kathy Brenengen called her her second Mom. I am happy I got the pleasure of spending some time with her. She will have God laughing in heaven. God bless you Nancy for putting joy in peoples lives while here on earth.
Patricia Aude
Friend
