Paul J. Glassen

November 6, 1934 – September 2, 2019

RACINE – Paul John Glassen, 84, received the promise of eternal life on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee on November 6, 1934, son of the late Peter and Flora (Née: Trupke) Glassen.

Paul was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Mary Ann Blommel, on September 7, 1957, at Holy Name Catholic Church in Racine.

Paul received his diploma from Horlick High School in 1958, after he returned from proudly and faithfully serving his country in the United States Marine Corps during Korea. He was a meter reader for the Wisconsin Natural Gas Company retiring in 1994. Paul was a member of the Moose Lodge #437 in Racine. He enjoyed hunting and fishing especially in the Adams/Friendship area. Paul also enjoyed playing pool with his friends. He was an avid Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Wisconsin Badgers fan.

Paul leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of over 61 years, Mary Ann Glassen; children, Michael (Alice) Glassen, Bill Glassen, Kim Glassen, Jim (Gaya) Glassen, Paul C. (Krystal) Glassen, Charles (Roberta) Glassen, Mary (Ben) Lake; grandchildren, Matthew (Jennah), Curtis (Kia), Nicholas (Annie), Connor, Camryn, Jaden, Mikenna, Ryannah, Emily, Christopher, Tristan (Alyssa), Jonathan (Rachel), Sabrina (Zachariah), Mara, Spencer; great-grandchildren, Stella, Rowan, Griffin, Andersen; brother, Karl (Diane) Glassen; sisters-in-law, Christine Blommel, Dorothy (Bill) Moldenauer, Laurie (Ron) Carter; dearest friend and travelling companion to Paul and Mary Ann, Dolores Woods; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his brothers, Jim (Myrtle) Glassen, Bob (Betty) Glassen, brothers-in-law, Bill Blommel, David (Artie) Blommel; and sister-in-law, Margurite (Fred) Meyer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 6:00pm, at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Full military honors will follow the Mass. Visitation will be from 4:00pm until the time of the Mass. Burial will be held on Thursday, September 12, 12:00pm, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove.

The family would like to extend a heart-felt "Thank You" to the staff of Aurora At Home Hospice in Kenosha for the wonderful care given to Paul and our family during this difficult time.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM