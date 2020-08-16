Peter A. Lukas

March 16, 1931 - August 8, 2020

Lukas, Peter A. age 89, of Waterford, passed away August 8, 2020 at home with family at his side.

Pete was born in Milwaukee on March 16, 1931, the son of the late Peter H. and Irene (nee. Warzon) Lukas. The family moved to Caldwell in 1936. On May 17, 1952 he married Marianne Zimmer who, after 62 years of marriage, preceded him in death in 2014. Pete was employed at the Harnischfeger Corp. for 37 years, retiring in 1991. He was President of the Harnischfeger Retirees Club; he was a member of and past Master of Laflin Masonic Lodge #247 A.F. & A.M in Mukwonago. He was the past Commander and longtime member of the Essman Schroeder American Legion Post #20. Pete was a past Captain and a member of the Waterford Auxiliary Police for 35 years; a member and Chairman of the Fire and Police Commission in Waterford for eight years, and a member of Caldwell United Methodist Church. Pete loved the big city of Caldwell!! He was proud to be a Marine and a Korean War veteran. He enjoyed spending time with his family, doing anything outdoors and woodworking.

Survived by three sons, Grant of Eagle River, Thomas (Kay) of Rochester, and Peter (Bonnie) of Rochester; eight grandchildren, Charles (Michelle) Lukas, William (Allison) Lukas, Sarah Lukas, Louisa (Chris) Pruitt, Stephen (Abby) Lukas, Ashley (Matt) Weiss, Amanda Lukas, and Dr. Aubrey Lukas; twelve great-grandchildren, Skylar, Parker, Elise, Adeline, Grayson, Josephine, Levi, Everleigh, Michaela, Alexander, Elizabeth, and Asher. Pete is also survived by two sisters, Irene Hoernke of New Berlin, and Dorothy (Harley) Kurtz of East Troy, and by other relatives, and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, one brother Richard, one brother-in-law Donald Hoernke.

Due to COVID -19 Public Memorial Services will be Delayed and held at Caldwell United Methodist Church with inurnment at Caldwell Cemetery. Please check our website in the future for further details www.mealyfuneralhome.com , or call 262-534-2233.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Caldwell United Methodist Church.

Family wishes to thank neighbors Nancy and Esther for their special care of our father and grandfather, along with Rachel and Diana from Allay Home Hospice for their care of Pete.

