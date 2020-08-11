1/1
SISTER RITA E. (LOUIS MARY) MARTIN, O.P.
Sister Rita E. Martin, O.P., 100, passed away at Siena Center, Racine, WI on Thursday August 6, 2020.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private Remembering Service at 1:00 p.m. followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. will be held in the Siena Center Chapel on Tuesday August 11. Interment will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.
