1/1
SISTER RITA E. (LOUIS MARY) MARTIN O.P.
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SISTER RITA E. (LOUIS MARY) MARTIN, O.P.

Sister Rita E. Martin, O.P., 100, passed away at Siena Center, Racine, WI on Thursday August 6, 2020.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private Remembering Service at 1:00 p.m. followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. will be held in the Siena Center Chapel on Tuesday August 11. Interment will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32. Memorials to the Racine Dominican Mission Fund have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Service
01:00 PM
Siena Center Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
Siena Center Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very sad time. Psalms 9:9
L L
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved