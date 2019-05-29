Robert E. Larsen

April 12, 1938 - April 23, 2019

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Robert Ellwood Larsen, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 81. (For full obituary, see Sunday's paper, May 5, 2019.)

A memorial celebration of Bob's life will be held at The Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Avenue, Racine, Wisconsin, on Sunday, June 2nd, starting at 2pm. Family and friends are invited to attend to celebrate his life and share memories.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Mayo Clinic, the , or a charitable organization of your choosing would be appreciated.