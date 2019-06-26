Uros Miskovic

December 26, 1924 - June 21, 2019

Uros Miskovic, 94, of Racine, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

He was born on December 26, 1924 in Yugoslavia. He married Maria on January 26, 1954 at Saint Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in Milwaukee, and have celebrated over 60 anniversaries together. Uros worked at Racine steel casting where he had a long career until he retired in the 1980's. He also worked at Conrad Plating after retirement here in Racine. After coming to the United States in 1948, he helped lots of people come over to the states and help get established. Uros loved to play cards, take care of his peonies and vegetable garden. But most of all he cherished spending time with his grandkids. Uros will be deeply missed by his wife Maria Miskovic, son Alex (Colleen) Miskovic, grandson Alex Miskovic Jr., grandson Kyle Miskovic, and daughter-in-law Lori Miskovic. Uros is preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister, and son Milan Miskovic.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, June 27 at Strouf Funeral Home for a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services for Uros will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Saint George Serbian Orthodox Church (6108 Braun Rd) at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

