SARASOTA, Fla. - Frederick H. Hersom, son of Dolores Cowles and the late Edward Hersom Sr.; and stepfather, Albert Cowles, passed away June 5, 2019, in Sarasota, Fla.
Fred was a longtime resident of Saco. He graduated Thornton Academy in 1985. He was grateful to his high school class for helping him attend their 30th class reunion.
Fred enjoyed fishing, computer games, concerts and heavy metal music. He is survived by his mother, stepfather and brother, Edward Hersom.
