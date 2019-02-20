BIDDEFORD - James T. O'Leary, 83, of Biddeford died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at St. Andre's Healthcare Facility following a long illness.

He was born in Biddeford on Nov. 20, 1935, the son of John F. and Ellen (Gorman) O'Leary. Mr. O'Leary attended Biddeford schools and graduated from Biddeford High School with the Class of 1954 and then attended Gorham State College.

Mr. O'Leary served with the U.S. Army.

On Oct. 2, 1965, he married Armande (Mandy) Poirier at St. Joseph Church.

James worked for over six years at the Garland Manufacturing Company in Saco and for 12 years with Cumberland York Distributors and later with Nappi Distributors for 13 years, retiring in 1990.

Mr. O'Leary was a member of the Biddeford Eagles, Amvets, St. Louis Alumni Association, and the Biddeford Athletic Association.

Jim enjoyed the blessings of a devoted wife, children and grandchildren. He loved visiting and celebrating special family occasions at his children's homes. His greatest personal attribute was his sharp Irish wit which was enjoyed by all who knew him. Jim was an avid sports enthusiast with his favorite team being the Red Sox. His knowledge of sports won him many trivia contests.

He is survived by his wife Mandy of 53 years; a daughter, Kathleen (Kathy) Boisclair and husband Richard of Biddeford; two sons, James P. O'Leary of Biddeford and Steven F. O'Leary of Biddeford; four grandchildren, Patrick O'Leary, Sean O'Leary, Ryan Boisclair and Megan Boisclair; sisters-in-law Suzanne Poirier and Martha Cookson; and two nephews, John Tate and Paul Tate.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude for the care provided by the staff of St. Andre's Healthcare Facility.

Visiting Hours will 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim may be made to: The , 383 US Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME, 04074.

