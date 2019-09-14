SACO - Laurette Ann Girouard, 95, of Saco, passed away on Sept. 9, 2019. She was born in Biddeford on August 7, 1924 to George and Alice (Hanna) Lambert.
Laurette attended St. Andre's school until the eighth grade, when she started taking care of her younger sister. She married Raymond Girouard on Sept. 23, 1944 at St. Andre's Church in Biddeford and went on to raise a son together. In her spare time, Laurette enjoyed knitting, crocheting, drinking wine, and will be remembered for her having a great sense of humor.
Laurette is predeceased by her husband, Raymond H. Girouard; one sister, Lucille (Lambert) Thibeault; two brothers, Paul and Gerard Lambert.
She is survived by her son, Donald E. Girouard and his wife, Joan of Saco; one sister, Joan (Lambert) Picard of Old Orchard Beach; two grandchildren, Bonny McCallum and her husband, Patrick of Buxton, and Scott Girouard of Saco; five great-grandchildren, Emily Sylvain, and her husband, Travis of Saco, Ana Girouard of Kennebunk, Lauren McCallum of Buxton, Josh McCallum of Saco, and Chelsie McCallum and her fiancé, Josh Lavigne of Biddeford; two great-great-grandchildren, Jackson Sylvain of Saco, and Paxton Lavigne of Biddeford; and several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, followed by a burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.
Published in Journal Tribune on Sept. 14, 2019