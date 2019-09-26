Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine St.Onge. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SACO - Lorraine St.Onge, born June 25, 1950, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019, in her home, in Saco.



She was predeceased by her parents, Paul Norman St.Onge and Adeline Pellitier; and her siblings, Carol Plourd and Don St.Onge.



She leaves behind her son and grandson, John and Justin Michaelman of Jacksonville, Fla.; and her brothers, Bob of Lewiston, Tom of Plainville, Conn.., Richard of Old Orchard Beach, Dan of Mobile, Ala., Jim of Bristol, Conn., and sister, Lin Leis of Stoneham, Mass.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



She loved her family and was always there to talk to. She was a great listener and everyone that met her loved her because of her positive caring attitude.



There will be no calling hours and family will have a private memorial.



