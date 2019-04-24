SACO - Rene A. Beaulieu, 71 of Saco died Friday, April 19, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born Dec. 29, 1947 in Saint-Eusebe, P.Q., Canada, a son of Adelard and Marie Ange (Pelletier) Beaulieu and was educated there.

On Sept. 15, 1972, he married Suzanne Spaulding in Saco.

As a young man, Rene had worked as a lumberjack in the Northern Maine woods. He was most recently self–employed as a drywaller, retiring in 2010.

Preceding him in death were his parents Adelard and Marie Ange Beaulieu, and his sister Ghislaine Theriault of Canada.

Surviving are his wife Suzanne Beaulieu of Saco; three daughters Renee Beaulieu of Biddeford, ?Sherry Chenard of East Waterboro and ?Ginger Beaulieu of Saco;_ brothers Hermel Beaulieu of Canada, Emilien Beaulieu of Dayton, Paul Beaulieu of Florida and Jean-Yves Beaulieu of Arundel; sisters Hugette Roy of Massachusetts, Colette Sylvain, Danielle Parent, and Normande Paquet all of Saco, and Diane Morin of Canada; three 3 grandsons, three granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren.

There will be no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford at a later date.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street in Biddeford.

