Parish, Warren Herbert Devoted son of Herbert and Evelyn Kehrein Parish joined his parents in heaven on April 27th. He is deeply missed by his sister Beverly Joan and his brother James (Mary Jane). He was the beloved spouse of Beverly Barton, dear father of Ellen (Tom), and Geoffrey, loving grandfather of Nyssa and Caitlyn Luhman and Matthew, Sarah, and Michael Parish. Much-loved brother-in-law of Mary Huber. Warren spent most of his working years in retailing and for a portion of that time he served in the 32nd Division of the Wisconsin National Guard. Warren strongly believed in the power of prayer. He especially loved the 23rd Psalm. Warren enjoyed many interests. As a gardener, he loved the many colors of the flowers and vegetables he mixed together in his garden. Warren was a fabulous baker of pies, breads, and Holiday stollens. Warren loved to sing. As a baritone blessed with perfect pitch and great rhythm, he was an asset to any gathering in which he sang-two church choirs, a big-city chorus, and a Masonic organization. The family thanks the entire staff of the Zilber Hospice for their kind, loving care of Warren. We thank the many relatives, friends, neighbors, and groups who prayed for Warren and who helped his wife on so many occasions. We offer a very special thank you to our nephew Tom for his many visits during Warren's illness. Donations may be given in Warren's name to HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society-Waukesha), or the Wildlife In Need Center-Oconomowoc. A Celebration of Warren's life will be held on Sunday May 19th at 2:30 at the Funeral Home.



