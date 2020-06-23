Andrew "Andy" Paul Jones
Mequon, WI - Born to Eternal Life June 14, 2020 at the age of 44 years. Andrew died peacefully but unexpectedly at his home in New York City. He was born in Milwaukee on August 16, 1975 to Nancy (nee Watts) and Jack Jones. He is preceded in death by his father and is survived by his brother Scott, his mother and his life partner Jessica Spazok. Andrew is further survived by aunts and cousins with whom he was very close.
Andrew was an honors graduate of Milwaukee Lutheran High School and a cum laude graduate of the University of Minnesota's Carlson Business School. He worked for RBC Capital Markets since college graduation and for the last seventeen years lived and worked in New York City. He grew to love New York as his home and enjoyed utilizing his skills as an amateur photographer to capture images of the city. Andrew became an accomplished cook while living in New York and was knowledgeable about fine wines.
Andrew was a kind, generous, thoughtful and sincere person who shared his great sense of humor with others. Those who worked with him described him as a dear colleague and friend. Andy loved family time and especially enjoyed interacting with children. He became an avid tennis player and was dedicated to keeping fit as he participated in yoga, running and other fitness activities. He and Jessica enjoyed traveling and spent many hours exploring New York and its surroundings.
The Memorial service will be held Friday, July 3 at 11:00AM at Crossway North Shore (formerly HillPoint) Church, 2500 W. Brown Deer Rd., River Hills, WI 53217. The family would appreciate greeting friends following the service during a provided picnic lunch. An additional Celebration of Life service, in memory of Andrew, will be held in New York City at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Foundation, which is the charitable arm of the USTA and includes youth/junior learning programs. This would acknowledge Andrew's love of tennis and desire to provide worthwhile activities for youth. Donations can be made by visiting the website: www.ustafoundation.com or by mail USTA Foundation; 70 West Red Oak Lane; White Plains, NY 10604.
The family would like to include a few words from Jessica, with whom Andrew spent the most time these past 4 ½ years. Jessica enhanced Andrew's life significantly as they shared many interests and fun times. We are grateful that she was such an important part of his life and we share her grief. Jessica's thoughts: Andrew was an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports teams, enjoyed working out, spending time with his family at the lake house and loved playing tennis and dining on his rooftop with me. Friends, family and colleagues could always look forward to seeing his Morning Equity Note in their inbox every day.
