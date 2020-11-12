1/
Arleigh D. Dietrich
Arleigh D. Dietrich

Menomonee Falls - "Purchased her last boarding pass" on November 11, 2020 at the age of 90 years old. Loving mother of Kevin (Cheryl), Kerry (Anna), cherished daughter Kristine and the late Keith. Proud grandmother of Melissa, Matthew, Erik, Heather, Ellen and Bonnie. Dear great-grandmother of Ben and Everleigh. Dear Aunt of Lisa and Peter.

In addition to her son, Arleigh was preceded in death by her ex-husband Russell, her brother Arvid and parents Paul and Viola (nee Koepke) Gehrke.

Arleigh was a longtime member and Volunteer at Holy Cross Lutheran Church and her hobbies included travel, gardening, a good read, and animals.

Visitation Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave, from 11AM until 1PM, followed by burial at Sunnyside Cemetery. Due to the Covid pandemic Arleigh's funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to HAWS- Waukesha are appreciated.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
