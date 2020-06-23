Barbara Ellen HuggBrookfield - was called home to the Lord on June 22, 2020, at the age of 66.Beloved mother of Chad Lawrence Levendoski and Paul Michael (Beth) Hugg. Loving grandmother to Jeremy Lawrence Levendoski and the late Jacob Robert Born. Dear sister of the late Andy Yuenger Sr., Gary (Darla) Prenevost, Nancy (Mike) Yuenger Hollinshed, Debbie (Gary) Mertz, and Joanne Yuenger. Loved by many more family, friends, and foster family members.Barb enjoyed crocheting and flowers, was an Elvis fan, and was strong in her Christian faith. She owned a ceramics shop called Huggies for over 10 years, where she made and sold ceramics, as well as taught others the craft. Later on, she became a certified medical assistant. She was very proud of her work at the neurology department of UW Madison. Barb was confident and feisty, but also loving and nurturing. No one can attest to this more than her two sons, whom she adored.A private celebration of Barb's life will be held.Her family would like to thank the staff at ProHealth's UW Cancer center for their compassionate care.