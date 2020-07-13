Bradley R. Savage



Greenfield - Passed away peacefully at home on July 7, 2020. He was born on Nov. 21, 1929 to William and Rose Savage in Escanaba, MI. He is survived by his wife, Judy, daughter, Jeanne (Randy) Ringer and two sons Wayne and David Savage. He was preceded in death by four children, Christine, Bradley Jr., Brian and Randy. His surviving siblings are Kenneth (Lulu) Savage, Marilyn Pare Lee, Jerry (Joan) Savage and Joanne (Norman) Chenier. He was preceded in death by Robert (Carol), Donald (Jewel), Joyce Wallace, Elaine (Stanley) Ochwat, Lloyd (Carol), Nancy (J.W.), Janice (Dave) Andrews, and Diane (Geno) Gonzowski.



Brad was a proud father, grandfather of 11, great grandfather of 9, and great great grandfather of 1.



Brad enjoyed downhill skiing starting in the early days at Vail and ending in the Alps of Austria and Italy. He also loved golf and hoped soon to drive 300 yards straight down the fairway. Judy thanks him most of all for all the holes he dug for her many flowers and his dog Charlie misses his share of the daily cookie. He will be remembered for his love of family, quick mind, and many tales of his past experiences and keeping Judy on the straight and narrow and very happy. He was favorite uncle to his many nieces and nephews.



A special Thank You to Dr. Sana and all the Staff at the Vince Lombardi Clinic for their wonderful care and support.



Because of the pandemic a memorial will be held at a later date.









