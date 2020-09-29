Brian Hau
Brian Hau, 55, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife Kerri, parents Jane and Ken Bermann, son Colin Hau, and daughter Courtney Hau. He is further survived by his siblings (whom he perpetually but lovingly teased growing up) Scott (Lynn) Britton, Wendy (Gary) Mercil, Katie (Joe) Blair, and Sara (Jack)Shreve. He is also survived by former spouse Sharon Hau and numerous other family members, and many dear friends.
He will be remembered for his pranks, jokes, humor, storytelling, brightness, being a hard worker, his love for the Packers (we can still hear him cheering them on), his family, and beloved grandchild (Addison). He was well known for his one-liners and ability to bring light to any situation with his sense of humor- appropriate or not.
Brian enjoyed and participated in the Polar Bear Plunge for more than 20 years, breaking through Lake Michigan's ice on some years to "make it count."
Let's keep Brian's memory alive through your stories and pictures. Please visit brian-hau.forevermissed.com
to share your memories. We love and miss you, Brian.