Charles C. Kurtz
(December 9, 1931 -
November 16, 2020)
Charles Kurtz, 88, passed away from COVID. Charles was a devoted husband to Jean who passed in 2009, a loving father to Linda, Debra and son-in-law, Leonard. For 38 years, he led Bradford's Pianos until his retirement in 1996. He was an active member of Brookfield Christian Reformed Church. A memorial event is planned for 2021 when it is safe do so. To visit his memorial wall, see this site: https://www.caringcremations.com/obituaries/obituary-listings?obId=18988934