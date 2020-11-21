1/1
Charles C. Kurtz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles C. Kurtz

(December 9, 1931 -

November 16, 2020)

Charles Kurtz, 88, passed away from COVID. Charles was a devoted husband to Jean who passed in 2009, a loving father to Linda, Debra and son-in-law, Leonard. For 38 years, he led Bradford's Pianos until his retirement in 1996. He was an active member of Brookfield Christian Reformed Church. A memorial event is planned for 2021 when it is safe do so. To visit his memorial wall, see this site: https://www.caringcremations.com/obituaries/obituary-listings?obId=18988934




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved