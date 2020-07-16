Clifford Chester KlusmanMilwaukee - "PROST" to the arrival of Clifford as he began his journey on February 11,1944. Our precious Lord came to take Cliff's hand and lead him to his Heavenly home on July 11, 2020, to be joyfully reunited with his loving wife of 46 years Andrea (nee Jonas).His journey was complete at the age of 76 years.Proudest father of Kimberly and Gregory. Dear brother of Roger (Janet) and Diann. He is preceded in death by his mother Dolores (nee Czaplewski) and father Herman and his two brothers Arnold and Kenneth. Survived and remembered by other family members and many close friends.Cliff proudly served our country in the United States Army, 24th Infantry Division (1961-1964) where he was stationed in Augsburg,Germany. He often reminisced and bragged of how he.................. " left his mark on the Berlin Wall."Cliff retired in 1993 from the Dept. of Public Works, City of Milwaukee, where he labored as a Sanitation Engineer. Cliff preferred "garbage man." Cliff was a humble man and will fondly be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and huge heart.The family would like to extend a very heartfelt "thank you" to all of Cliff's "Little Angels" at Vitas Ruth Hospice House for all of their special care, warmth and compassion.In Cliff's memory, a random act of kindness with him in your heart would be appreciated by his children.A memorial service to be held at a later date."Thank you" dad for all of the love and support you have always shown us and all the valuable lessons that you've taught us!We'll never forget.